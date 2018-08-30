How to audition for Dolly Parton’s new Netflix show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love Dolly Parton and you love Netflix... we have some exciting news for you!

Dolly is looking for extras to appear in her upcoming series on the streaming service.

She made the announcement on her website, saying, "As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support."

Producers are looking for a variety of types as they cast the series. Judging by the casting notice... the show sounds like an exciting period piece... they're looking for WWII soldiers, 1940s townsfolk, and diner staff.

An 8 hour day will put $75 in your pocket. Filming starts September 11th through the 25th in Atlanta, GA.

To apply for a role, applicants are required to submit over e-mail. Send 3 recent photos, your name, age, height, weight, and the best phone number to reach you, to submissions at submissions@cartrettcasting.com.

