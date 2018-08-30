Coolinary at The Windsor Court!

NEW ORLEANS - Windsor Court always offers this lunch deal - but be sure to check our their special dinner during Coolinary.
Joey Orly is the Food and Beverage Director at the Windsor Court Hotel and he says the Plate Lunch at the Grill Room, is the perfect lunch. His Favorite choices? "fried shrimp taco, our tomato and mozzarella salad, our sauteed green beans and our corn maque choux. All four of these are very very popular, we can hardly keep them in the building, people order them so fast."
But what's for dinner? Some favorites include, "Seared Chilean Sea Bass, it's over a ratatouille of tomatoes and local squash, and it's finished off with basil oil. Here is our Lousiana Beet And Citrus Salad, roasted local beets with local citrus, a bed of frisee and a citrus vinaigrette. And last but not least this is our Abita Beer Braised Short Rib that braised for about 24 hours, in a mixture of Abita beer, demi-glace, and some herbs and spices. It's served with a celery root puree and sauteed white bead mushrooms."
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of one main course and three sides
Mains
Fried Shrimp Taco
red cabbage, pico
Crab Cake
remoulade
Short Rib
Abita Beer Glaze
Crispy Chicken
marsala
Seared Tuna
Teriyaki Glaze
Gulf Fish
mignonette
Sides
choice of three
Roasted Sweet Potato, Cane Syrup
Local Tomato Caprese Salad
Braised Swiss Chard
Sautéed Green Beans
Windsor Court Salad
French Fries
Brussel Sprouts, Chill Vinaigrette
Grilled Summer Vegetables
Tasso Mac and Cheese
Corn Maque Choux
Gumbo of the Day
Soup of the Day
Second Course
Assorted Seasonal Sorbet
$19.84
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Additional Tricentennial Treats
Sparkling +$7
Gloria Ferrier, Blanc de Noirs, NV
White +$7
Pinot Grigio, Cembra, Trentino-Alto Adige
Red +$7
Pinot noir, Laroche, “La Chevalier,” Pays D’Oc
“Windsor Martini” +$2
shaken, house marinated olive and onion, slightly dirty, extra cold
– Limit Three Per Person –
Dinner Menu
First Course and Second Course
select two from field, farm and sea
Field
Baby Romaine
house Caesar, fried anchovies, grated Manchego
Beets and Citrus
hearts of palm, radishes, Louisiana citrus vinaigrette, frisee, basil oil
Gnocchi
sage butter, truffle shavings
Sweet Corn and Crawfish
crawfish, cauliflower, mushrooms, okra, corn puree
Farm
Beef Carpaccio
parmesan, arbequina olive oil, quail egg, wild arugula, garlic mousse
Duck Breast
warm quinoa salad, spinach, mustard seeds, citrus cream
Pappardelle Pasta
lamb ragu, cilantro, sumac, house ricotta
Short Rib
celery root, chanterelles, white asparagus, Abita beer glaze
Sea
The Grill Room Classic Crab Cake
classic remoulade, spicy greens
Scallop Crudo
cucumber, chili pepper, orange, kanzuri migonette, toasted pine nuts
Chilean Sea Bass
heirloom tomato pesto, squash, fava beans, basil
Red Fish
garlic butter crab meat, lemon zest haricot verts, oven dried cherry tomato
Third Course
choice of
Tempura Banana Bread Pudding
Lemon Cheesecake
Chocolate and Raspberry
Crème Brulee Trio
$39
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Additional Tricentennial Treats
Foie Gras +$10
caramelized apples, mini beignets, pisco and grape balsamic reduction
Seared Yellow Fin Tuna +$10
sesame seeds, red pepper rub, green tomato chow chow, ginger soy glaze, wasabi crème
Beef Strip +$25
roasted duck fat potatoes, romesco, herb garlic squash and corn, bordelaise