Coolinary at The Windsor Court!

NEW ORLEANS - Windsor Court always offers this lunch deal - but be sure to check our their special dinner during Coolinary.

Joey Orly is the Food and Beverage Director at the Windsor Court Hotel and he says the Plate Lunch at the Grill Room, is the perfect lunch. His Favorite choices? "fried shrimp taco, our tomato and mozzarella salad, our sauteed green beans and our corn maque choux. All four of these are very very popular, we can hardly keep them in the building, people order them so fast."

But what's for dinner? Some favorites include, "Seared Chilean Sea Bass, it's over a ratatouille of tomatoes and local squash, and it's finished off with basil oil. Here is our Lousiana Beet And Citrus Salad, roasted local beets with local citrus, a bed of frisee and a citrus vinaigrette. And last but not least this is our Abita Beer Braised Short Rib that braised for about 24 hours, in a mixture of Abita beer, demi-glace, and some herbs and spices. It's served with a celery root puree and sauteed white bead mushrooms."

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of one main course and three sides

Mains

Fried Shrimp Taco

red cabbage, pico

Crab Cake

remoulade

Short Rib

Abita Beer Glaze

Crispy Chicken

marsala

Seared Tuna

Teriyaki Glaze

Gulf Fish

mignonette

Sides

choice of three

Roasted Sweet Potato, Cane Syrup

Local Tomato Caprese Salad

Braised Swiss Chard

Sautéed Green Beans

Windsor Court Salad

French Fries

Brussel Sprouts, Chill Vinaigrette

Grilled Summer Vegetables

Tasso Mac and Cheese

Corn Maque Choux

Gumbo of the Day

Soup of the Day

Second Course

Assorted Seasonal Sorbet

$19.84

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Additional Tricentennial Treats

Sparkling +$7

Gloria Ferrier, Blanc de Noirs, NV

White +$7

Pinot Grigio, Cembra, Trentino-Alto Adige

Red +$7

Pinot noir, Laroche, “La Chevalier,” Pays D’Oc

“Windsor Martini” +$2

shaken, house marinated olive and onion, slightly dirty, extra cold

– Limit Three Per Person –

Dinner Menu

First Course and Second Course

select two from field, farm and sea

Field

Baby Romaine

house Caesar, fried anchovies, grated Manchego

Beets and Citrus

hearts of palm, radishes, Louisiana citrus vinaigrette, frisee, basil oil

Gnocchi

sage butter, truffle shavings

Sweet Corn and Crawfish

crawfish, cauliflower, mushrooms, okra, corn puree

Farm

Beef Carpaccio

parmesan, arbequina olive oil, quail egg, wild arugula, garlic mousse

Duck Breast

warm quinoa salad, spinach, mustard seeds, citrus cream

Pappardelle Pasta

lamb ragu, cilantro, sumac, house ricotta

Short Rib

celery root, chanterelles, white asparagus, Abita beer glaze

Sea

The Grill Room Classic Crab Cake

classic remoulade, spicy greens

Scallop Crudo

cucumber, chili pepper, orange, kanzuri migonette, toasted pine nuts

Chilean Sea Bass

heirloom tomato pesto, squash, fava beans, basil

Red Fish

garlic butter crab meat, lemon zest haricot verts, oven dried cherry tomato

Third Course

choice of

Tempura Banana Bread Pudding

Lemon Cheesecake

Chocolate and Raspberry

Crème Brulee Trio

$39

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Additional Tricentennial Treats

Foie Gras +$10

caramelized apples, mini beignets, pisco and grape balsamic reduction

Seared Yellow Fin Tuna +$10

sesame seeds, red pepper rub, green tomato chow chow, ginger soy glaze, wasabi crème

Beef Strip +$25

roasted duck fat potatoes, romesco, herb garlic squash and corn, bordelaise