2nd Annual Freedom Fest in Kenner

Freedom Fest

The 2nd annual Freedom Fest at the Lake is a celebration of food, fun and music on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain. This event is the City of Kenner’s thank you to the men and women who make our city and parish strong and keep America thriving and free. In our tech-driven world, today’s worker is on the job more often, logging in more hours. We have created this special day of revelry for you to relax and enjoy the fruits of labor.

Sunday, September 2, 2018

Kenner's Laketown At the foot of Williams Boulevard

Free Admission

Limited parking: $5

No outside food or drink

Schedule 3:00pm: Doors open 4:00pm: National Anthem performed by Jenna Hunts 4:10pm: Mason Ramsey 5:00pm: Danielle Bradbery 6:30pm: Diamond Rio 8:15pm: Kellie Pickler Fireworks after Kellie Pickler



