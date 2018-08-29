Watch returning Louisiana National Guard soldier surprise his nephew at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, LA - Nine-year-old Jayden Savage didn’t quite know what to expect when his grandmother showed up at his school unannounced.

But Savage was all smiles as he walked into the office at Chateau Estates Elementary School to greet his grandmother, Kimberly Herring.

“I told you I had a surprise for you,” Herring said to her grandson as she filmed his reaction.

Then little Jayden’s mouth dropped open and he had to hide his face in his hands as his uncle, Captain Darren T. Herring Jr. of the Louisiana National Guard’s 139th Regional Support Group, stepped into view.

Captain Herring has spent the last nine months on deployment in Iraq, and he wanted to surprise his nephew as soon as he got back.

Uncle and nephew embraced as both were overcome with emotion at the surprise reunion.

It was one trip to the office no one in the Herring family will ever forget.