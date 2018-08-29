To be or not to be: or until Shakespeare becomes a video game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - From across America, kids head to New York City.

They go because of one man. He's a man they admire. He's a man who really speaks to them.

He's Shakespeare. Shakespeare as in William Shakespeare.

As in the Annual National Shakespeare Competition.

One of the contestants is from New Orleans. He's good.



"Hello, I'm Rohan Padmakumar and I'll be performing William Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus as Aaron, " says the guy who loves Shakespeare.

Standing in the spotlight in his high school theater, Rohan Padmakumar speaks Shakespeare.

Wild Bill wonders, "well, why?"

Rohan Padmakumar says, "Shakespeare speaks to me because he writes a lot of stuff in an eloquent way, stuff that I as a teenager and just as a human being can relate to."

And just like that, on the spot, reading cold in a cold New York theater, Rohan beat out more than 20,000 other high school students to become one of the best at the National Shakespeare Competition.

Back home, back at Lusher High Charter High School in New Orleans, Rohan looks like just another kid in computer science class, where he's got an A, by the way.

But he sees Shakespeare as the man to take him to a career as an actor.

Wild Bill asks, "how do kids who'd rather be playing video games even relate to Shakespeare?"

Rohan says, "I think a lot of people think long and boring speeches, but if you read and enjoy Shakespeare, get same entertainment as a video game."

To be or not to be.

Or at least until Shakespeare really does become a video game.