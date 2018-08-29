The New Orleans Katrina Memorial reveals its shape from above

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's in most of the guidebooks, and tourists get dropped off by the bus load, right in front of the gates. But many locals have never been to this city's official "Katrina Memorial."

Some say they don't know where it is-- others say they don't know what's there to see.

First, the location. The Memorial is at the top of Canal Street, just before Metairie Road becomes City Park Avenue. As you drive toward that intersection, the Memorial is on your left-hand side.

The Memorial wasn't finished until 2009, and by then, many New Orleanians weren't interested in the reminder of such a devastating event. But it's worth a visit to see how some of the storm's victims are remembered with dignity.

The Memorial is a semi-circle of six, stone mausoleums that contain the bodies of 83 people who were either unidentified, or unclaimed by family members.

It's a place for quiet reflection, and often you'll see stuffed animals or flowers left behind for the unknown dead. But to get the full impact, you need a bird's eye view. Former New Orleans Coroner, Dr. Jeffrey Rouse, is credited with the design that he says came to him "in a flash of inspiration."

For the first time, WGNO brings you that view through the lens of our drone pilot Sam Packnett.