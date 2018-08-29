× Teddy on board? Reports say Bridgewater traded to Saints by Jets

He was once the future of the Minnesota Vikings. Now, he could very well be the future for the New Orleans Saints.

According to a report from ESPN, Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was traded Wednesday to the Saints. What the Saints gave to the Jets in the reported transaction, is unclear.

Bridgewater signed a one year contract with the Jets in the offseason. In the preseason, he was 28 of 38 passing for 316 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Bridgewater is a career 64.7 percent passer. In 30 games with the Vikings, he threw 28 touchdown passes, and 22 interceptions.

The trade comes almost exactly two years after Bridgewater suffered a severe knee injury in practice with the Vikings, missing the 2016 season.

The Saints quarterback play in the preseason has been spotty. Tom Savage and Taysom Hill have taken most of the reps.