St Tammany deputies warn of roofing scam

SLIDELL, LA -- The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office wants people to be aware of some scammers who recently targeted elderly people in the Slidell area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, on August 15 they were notified of a crime that targeted an elderly couple. Deputies say that three men came to the couple's home and pretended to be roofing contractors. They say the trio told the woman who lived in the home that her roof was in need of repair. According to deputies, the men were very persuasive and won-over the woman's trust.

Next, the woman allowed the men inside the home. That's when her husband, who had been away from the home, returned. Deputies say the husband told the men that the roof didn't need any repairs, so the men left.

Later, the couple discovered that some of their jewelry was missing.

According to deputies, the thieves targeted at least two other home with a similar scam in the Lake Village neighborhood. They're accused of taking thousands of dollars in valuables and cash.

The STPSO released some photos of the truck that deputies say was used. They say it was a white Ford F150 with a black bed cover. Deputies also released a photo that includes a close-up pic of one of the suspects.

The department believes the trio may be traveling across the country and is using the scam in cities along their journey. Still, they want people to be on the lookout.

If you can help solve the crime or have more information for deputies, call the Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-898-2338.

So far, more than 382 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.