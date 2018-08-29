Shake it off! Taylor Swift to become free agent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taylor Swift could make music business history as a free agent come November! The country/pop crooner will be able to sign a new deal for the first time since she was 15-years-old!

Taylor is now 28 and is one of the most successful female artists in history. Amazingly, her first five albums sold between 6 to 10 million copies.

Variety suggests one of either four scenarios... Taylor with go back to Big Machine. Taylor will leave Big Machine but stay within the Universal Music ecosystem. Taylor signing with a non-Universal major label.. or going the DIY route and release her own content.

If you were Taylor Swift, what would you do?

We can't wait to see what she does next!

