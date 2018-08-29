× Saints reportedly set to trade for Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints are set to acquire New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to reports.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the pending trade this afternoon, citing sources that informed ESPN of the deal.

“Trade of Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints is expected to involve draft picks,” Schefter tweeted. “And with Bridgewater headed to Saints, Sam Darnold now looks to be Jets opening-night starter.”

The details of the deal have yet to be revealed.