Saints reportedly set to trade for Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater

Posted 1:59 PM, August 29, 2018, by

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 10: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New York Jets calls out the play in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints are set to acquire New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to reports.

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the pending trade this afternoon, citing sources that informed ESPN of the deal.

“Trade of Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints is expected to involve draft picks,” Schefter tweeted. “And with Bridgewater headed to Saints, Sam Darnold now looks to be Jets opening-night starter.”

The details of the deal have yet to be revealed.

