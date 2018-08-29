× NOPD Investigating Homicide on St. Bernard Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night at the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Broad Street that left a 42-year-old male victim dead.

First District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area shortly before midnight.

That’s when investigators say that they discovered a male victim on the median cross walk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as motive.

Citizens with any information about this crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-STOP.