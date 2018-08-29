NOLA Actor lands gig in NYC’s The Office Parody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone is talking about The Office! a Musical Parody... even Rainn Wilson!

"The Office would make a great musical," said no one ever. But @TheOfficeNYC is making one anyways. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/xY1NPUM43y — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) August 20, 2018

From one Dwight to another... Tulane's own Michael Santora will star as Dwight Schrute in the Off-Broadway play!

He's been in New York for 13 years now and Santora is excited to land the role that is putting him on the map.

A graduate of Ecole Classique, Santora tells us that he played high school football and basketball but started taking singing lessons and doing local theater around the same time. His favorite part of growing up in New Orleans was the love and support he received from his family. He says he loves to come home and wrap his arms around his Mom!

We asked Michael how he scored his latest gig, "There was a casting notice for The Office! a Musical Parody, you have to wake up at like 5am, there must have been easily 400 or 500 people there." He had to improv as the beats and bears loving Dwight Schrute and apparently Michael had "it."

Details from the song list to the synopsis of the upcoming play have been kept under wraps as anticipation mounts for it's preview.

Michael is excited and grateful for the opporunity, "It was a big jump to move from New Orleans to New York. The best part about this job is, you get to travel the world and meet amazing people and work at amazing theaters."

Tickets are $35 at The Jerry Orbach Theater. Previews start at the end of September and the show officially opens in October. You can get tickets at theofficemusicalparody.com.

