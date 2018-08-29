Love it, Like it, Hate it: Ketchup!
How much do you really think about ketchup? If you’re like us, probably not too much – so it can be shocking that a single spoonful is like eating a sugar packet, AND packs in nearly 200 mg of sodium! There are better options on shelves, though, so in today’s Get the Skinny, we’ve got top picks, + worst bets for ketchup brands on shelves!
Looking to make your own homemade ketchup? Check out this recipe for a deliciously spicy ketchup from Carolyn Ketchum’s All Day I Dream About Food!
LOVE IT!
All natural, nothing artificial
Primal Kitchen | Organic Unsweetened Ketchup
- Per tablespoon: 10 calories – 105 mg sodium – 2 grams carbs – 1 gram sugar
- Organic tomato concentrate, balsamic vinegar, less than 2% salt, onion powder, garlic powder, spices
LIKE IT!
Appreciate lower-sugar, lower sodium efforts, but with artificial sweeteners or added sugars, these still miss the mark
G Hughes | Sugar Free Ketchup
- Per tablespoon: 5 calories – 180 mg sodium – 1 grams carb – 0 sugar
- Vine-ripened tomato concentrate, vinegar, cornstarch, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, spices, sucralose (Splenda)
Heinz | No Sugar Added Ketchup
- Per tablespoon: 10 calories – 200 mg sodium – 1 grams carb – 1 gram sugar
- Tomato concentrate, white vinegar, salt, onion powder, sucralose (Splenda)
Heinz | No Salt Added Ketchup => toss-up between a LIKE IT & a HATE IT
- Per tablespoon: 20 calories – 5 mg sodium – 5 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar
- Tomato concentrate, vinegar, high fructose corn syrup, ALSOSALT salt substitute (potassium chloride), spices, onion powder
HATE IT!
No surprises here. Just sugary, salty, traditional ketchup!
Annie’s Organic Ketchup
- Per tablespoon: 20 calories – 130 mg sodium – 5 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar
- Tomato paste, water, cane sugar, white vinegar, sea salt, dried onion, allspice, clove
Heinz Organic Ketchup
- Per tablespoon: 20 calories – 190 mg sodium – 5 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar
- Organic tomato concentrate, vinegar, cane sugar, salt, onion powder, spice, natural flavoring
###
