Love it, Like it, Hate it: Ketchup!

How much do you really think about ketchup? If you’re like us, probably not too much – so it can be shocking that a single spoonful is like eating a sugar packet, AND packs in nearly 200 mg of sodium! There are better options on shelves, though, so in today’s Get the Skinny, we’ve got top picks, + worst bets for ketchup brands on shelves!

Looking to make your own homemade ketchup? Check out this recipe for a deliciously spicy ketchup from Carolyn Ketchum’s All Day I Dream About Food!

LOVE IT!

All natural, nothing artificial

Primal Kitchen | Organic Unsweetened Ketchup

Per tablespoon: 10 calories – 105 mg sodium – 2 grams carbs – 1 gram sugar

Organic tomato concentrate, balsamic vinegar, less than 2% salt, onion powder, garlic powder, spices

LIKE IT!

Appreciate lower-sugar, lower sodium efforts, but with artificial sweeteners or added sugars, these still miss the mark

G Hughes | Sugar Free Ketchup

Per tablespoon: 5 calories – 180 mg sodium – 1 grams carb – 0 sugar

Vine-ripened tomato concentrate, vinegar, cornstarch, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, spices, sucralose (Splenda)

Heinz | No Sugar Added Ketchup

Per tablespoon: 10 calories – 200 mg sodium – 1 grams carb – 1 gram sugar

Tomato concentrate, white vinegar, salt, onion powder, sucralose (Splenda)

Heinz | No Salt Added Ketchup => toss-up between a LIKE IT & a HATE IT

Per tablespoon: 20 calories – 5 mg sodium – 5 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar

Tomato concentrate, vinegar, high fructose corn syrup, ALSOSALT salt substitute (potassium chloride), spices, onion powder



HATE IT!

No surprises here. Just sugary, salty, traditional ketchup!

Annie’s Organic Ketchup

Per tablespoon: 20 calories – 130 mg sodium – 5 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar

Tomato paste, water, cane sugar, white vinegar, sea salt, dried onion, allspice, clove

Heinz Organic Ketchup

Per tablespoon: 20 calories – 190 mg sodium – 5 grams carbs – 4 grams sugar

Organic tomato concentrate, vinegar, cane sugar, salt, onion powder, spice, natural flavoring

