Lionel Richie, Chicago, FloRida to perform at 2019 Endymion Extravaganza

NEW ORLEANS – Lionel Richie, Chicago, and FloRida will take the stage at this year’s Endymion Extravaganza.

Held in the Superdome after the Mardi Gras Super Krewe rolls on March 2, 2019, local bands Groovy 7 and The Wise Guys will also perform.

The Topcats and the Bucktown Allstars will also play during the Samedi Gras celebration on the Orleans Avenue neutral ground just before Endymion takes to the streets of Mid City.

This year’s theme is “Wonder Tales of Science Fiction” and will feature floats depicting 20,000 Leagues under the Sea, In the Boogie Man’s Cave, The Dragonfly, The Clock Maker’s Dream, Journey to the Center of the Earth, War of the Worlds, and any more.