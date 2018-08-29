× In the Kitchen with Ben McLauchlin of Swerve | Brown Swerve BBQ Sauce

With football and tailgating in full swing, it’s the perfect time to fire up the grill. But even if we’re grilling lean protein and veggies, something as simple as our choice of BBQ sauce can make it or break it, quickly adding up to a day’s worth of added sugar! So once again, Ben McLauchlin is saving the day with a Swerverized re-make of this grilling staple!

Dry Rub

Ingredients:

¼ cup Brown Swerve

¼ cup smoked paprika

2 tablespoons season salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoon chili powder

1 ½ teaspoon dried sage

½ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a small bowl until well combined.

Note: Can also be used as a rub on chicken, beef, and pork.

BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

½ cup Brown Swerve

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon Worcestershire or Coconut Aminos

1 ½ teaspoon yellow mustard

1 cup unsweetened ketchup (Westbrae or Primal Kitchen)

2 tablespoons dry rub mix (see recipe above)

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in saucepan over medium heat. Stir well. Bring to a slow boil. Once boiling, reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 30 minutes stirring occasionally as it cooks.

Note: Making a day ahead of time allows the sauce flavors to become better incorporated as it rests. Sauce will keep for several weeks in refrigerator. Reheat before using.

Per two tablespoons BBQ Sauce: 10 calories, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 50 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrate (1 gram net carb), 0 fiber, 1 gram sugar, 0 protein.

