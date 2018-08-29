× Funeral arrangements announced for NOPD Officer Ricardo Silva. Jr.

COVINGTON, La.– Funeral arrangements have been announced for NOPD Officer Ricardo Silva Jr. who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident on Saturday evening.

There will be a local viewing this Thursday, August 30th, for Officer Ricardo Silva Jr., at 3:00p.m., with a prayer service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA.

Officer Silva’s funeral will be held Sunday, September 2nd, in his hometown of Portage, Indiana.

In addition, Officer Silva’s family has started a GoFundMe account to help assist with funeral costs.

If you would like to donate, click HERE.