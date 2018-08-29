Bridezilla dumps fiance when guests wont pay $60K for wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bridezilla named Susan cancelled her wedding and broke up with her fiance after their friends and family refused to pay for their $60,000 wedding!

The bride-to-be wrote a long-winded Facebook rant, her cousin shared it to Reddit, and now Susan's gone viral.

The post says, “We managed to save up nearly $15 thousand dollars for a wedding. Since our love was like a fairy tale, we wanted an extravagant blow out wedding. ...A local psychic told us to go with the more expensive option.”

Seems legit.

Susan specifically asked for cash gifts from guests and was disappointed when only 8 people responded to their RSVP with $1,500 checks. That left her $48,000 in the hole.

She was so desperate that she resent her wedding invitations. Then set up a GoFundMe where she only managed to raise $250.

The bride also made it clear that if you couldn’t contribute financially, "you weren’t invited to the exclusive wedding.”

Susan proceeded to blame her friends and family for ruining her marriage.

Would you pay $1,500 a person for a friend or family member's wedding? Talk about entitled!

