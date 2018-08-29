AZ freeways pay respects to Sen. John McCain

PHOENIX, AZ — The Arizona Department of Transportation is paying their last respects to Senator John McCain this morning with freeway signs the read, “Country First Rest in Peace Senator McCain.”

That is in reference to Senator McCain’s lifelong motto (and the theme of the convention that nominated him for president.)

Senator Lindsay Graham elaborated to NBC earlier this week, “Country first means that even if it’s inconvenient for you and it makes you uncomfortable, you do it anyway. Country first hurts, but it’s the right way to go.”

Arizonans can say goodbye to the Senator on Wednesday as he lies in state in the Capitol rotunda.

The remembrance ceremony starts at 10am mountain standard time. The Senator’s family is expected to arrive with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and his family.

The public will be allowed to pay their respects starting at 2pm. The public visitation will last in to the evening.

