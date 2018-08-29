× Ariana Grande added to Aretha Franklin’s funeral

Ariana Grande has been added to the list of superstar singers set to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral Friday, Franklin’s publicist has confirmed to CNN.

Grande’s emotional tribute performance of “Natural Woman” on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” with house band The Roots after Franklin’s death went viral.

Franklin died earlier this month at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Grande joins an already packed lineup of performers for Franklin’s funeral, including Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Pastor Shirley Caesar and The Clark Sisters among others.

The service will conclude a week of events in Franklin’s beloved city of Detroit, which has included her body lying in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History so fans could pay their respects.

The funeral will take place Friday at 10 a.m. ET at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.