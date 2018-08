Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Somebody walked out of this store a millionaire.

It's the Ideal Mart at 447 North Rampart in New Orleans.

That's where the winning lottery ticket was sold in Saturday's drawing.

The numbers matched all but the Powerball.

That means the ticket is worth $1 million.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at Ideal Mart to see who's got the fever.

In case you need to check here are the winning lottery numbers:

20-25-54-57-63 and the Powerball number is 8.

Good luck.