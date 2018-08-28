The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with Riverlands Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LaPlace, La



Riverlands Country Club

Established in 1961, Riverlands Golf & Country Club is lined with large Pines and Oaks that surround several ponds, creating a relaxing golfing experience. Riverlands is open to the public and offers many membership options for both families and individuals. Riverlands is family-friendly with a casual atmosphere that you will immediately notice when visiting our Bar and Restaurant. Enjoy golf on the Club's 18 Hole Championship Golf Course with TifEagle green surfaces that have been touted as “some of the best in the New Orleans Metro Area.”

Address 500 Fairway Drive Laplace, LA 70068

Phone Number (985) 652-6316

Website

Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $350 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That's eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course

Tee Time required (72 hr maximum pre-book)

Must mention card when booking Tee Time

Not valid for tournament or league play

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm - close

Limit 1 card per household

Golf Card will expire on 08/31/2019

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events

Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

Click here for more information on the Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience and for a list of participating golf courses.