Yuck? Oreo debuts Wasabi and Hot Chicken Wing flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHINA -- Oreo has debuted Wasabi and Hot Chicken Wing flavor cookies.

Oreo’s parent company Mondelēz International, Inc., announced on Twitter that its two newest flavors are available now in China.

Mondelēz International, Inc. has no plans to release the Wasabi and Hot Chicken Wing Oreos in the United States. However, the US does now have Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Pistachio Thins. By the end of the year, we can also look forward to three limited edition flavors including Good Humor Strawberry, Peppermint Bark, and Rocky Road Trip.

You can also prepare for Oreo's limited edition favorite, Firework Oreos, which is expected to make a come back soon.

Follow Kinsey on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.