NOPD: Man shot to death while working out

NEW ORLEANS – A 33-year-old man was shot to death while working out at a gym on Howard Avenue yesterday afternoon.

Christopher Mercadel was shot several times by an unknown gunman inside a gym in the 3900 block of Howard around 5:40 p.m. on August 7, according to the NOPD.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office released Mercael’s name this morning.

He died from the gunshot wounds and was pronounced on the scene, according to the NOPD.

No further information has been released at this time.

