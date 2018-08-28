× NOPD looking for mystery woman who was kidnapped at gunpoint in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman a witness saw get kidnapped at gunpoint in Algiers last night.

The unidentified woman was spotted running down the sidewalk in the 4100 block of Macarthur Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. on August 27, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

A witness watched as a dark vehicle pulled up next to the woman and a man got out.

The unidentified man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the woman, and forced her to climb into the trunk of the vehicle.

The man then closed the trunk, got back behind the wheel, and drove off, according to the NOPD.

No further details of the aggravated kidnapping have been released.