Naked biker on I-95 in Florida

MIAMI, FL -- Welcome to Miami! A naked man on a bike zigzagged his way through I-95 traffic and in to social media's hearts.

The Florida Highway Patrol received calls about a naked man, wearing sneakers and pink socks.

By the time Highway Patrol arrived, he was long gone, but not before people grabbed their cell phones and documented the naked exhibition.

It is against the law to ride a bicycle on an interstate highway.

Ironically, there is no state law yet in Florida prohibiting a driver from handling and using a cellphone while on the road.

