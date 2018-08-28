Happy Birthday Quvenzhane Wallis! Youngest to ever be nominated for Oscar turns 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Actress Quvenzhane Wallis is a friend of News with a Twist. Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez has interviewed the young star several times over the years.

Today the Louisiana native turns 15 years old. She's the youngest to ever be nominated for the "Best Actress" Oscar. She was nominated for "Beasts of the Southern Wild" in 2013. She was 9 years old when she received the Oscar nomination. "Beasts of the Southern Wild" was filmed here in Hollywood South.

Then in 2014 Wallis starred alongside Jamie Foxx in the hit movie, "Annie."

Since then she's been concentrating on school and being a children's book author.