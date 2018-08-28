Crowds catch Katrina inspired events on the eve of the storm’s anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The evening before the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's arrival and devastation along the gulf coast, people attended a pair of events that were inspired by the storm, its recovery and legacy.

At The Historic New Orleans Collection's Williams Research Center, people enjoyed a trio of films about flooding in the city. The first two films focused on Hurricane Katrina. The third film looked at the August 2017 flood that revealed many of the weaknesses regarding the city's pumps and their power supplies.

The event was called "Waterlogged: Artists' Views of Their Flooded City." After the three films were shown, the filmmakers were on hand and answered questions from the crowd. The program was part of an upcoming exhibit at THNOC called "Art of the City: Postmodern to Post-Katrina," which is sponsored by The Helis Foundation.

The second Katrina-related event of the evening was at the movie theaters on the third floor of Canal Place. The event was called "Katrina Artistically Revisited." It included more than a dozen authors, documentarians, photographers, and even musicians. They shared their experiences with Katrina or the work to chronicle the storm's devastation. This is the 13th year for the event.

To see some video from each of the events, click on the video button at the top of this page.