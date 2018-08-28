Carla’s Menu: Blue Oak BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – In this addition of Carla’s Menu, Carla Pesono takes you to one of her favorite barbecue spots in the city, Blue Oak BBQ. It's is located in Midcity with a large spacious outdoor patio and very friendly staff, the atmosphere already draws you in.

It’s owned by two New Orleans natives, Phil Moseley and Ronnie Evans. They are childhood friends who had the dream to open a restaurant when they were little. Evans says, “We kind of got into barbeque. We went to buy a barbeque pit in Alabama and started doing pop-ups and years later we're here now."

"To see where we started and where we are today and where we want to be in the future it's like a roller coaster," says Moseley.

They self-taught themselves the art of making delectable barbecue, while mixing different styles from different regions. Evans says, "We have a little bit of Texas, you get a bit of Carolina, you can get some Alabama, Mississippi stuff or Memphis. But then we create some things that we think are our own. Our ribs are our style, brisket is maybe central Texas. Cracklings is kind of an homage to Acadiana."

They also offer delicious smoked wings, pulled pork and loaded nachos that are fan favorites. Plus, they have great sides like Carla’s favorites, the mac and cheese and brussel sprouts.

Carla’s go to meal at Blue Oak BBQ is the Smoked Barbecue Burger, that is smoked ground brisket, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, pickles and house barbecue sauce, with a side of brussels sprouts and mac and cheese.

They also have a great bar program with over 40 whiskeys and their mix drinks are fresh weekly. Carla believes their bloody mary is one of the best in the city. They make their own tomato mix and smoke it for 30 minutes.

Blue Oak BBQ is located at 900 North Carrollton Avenue, open every day, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Closed Mondays).

They also have happy hour Tuesday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. with deals on both food and drinks.