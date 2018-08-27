Read John McCain’s farewell letter to Americans

Republican Sen. John McCain had one more message for his fellow Americans.

In a letter read by longtime aide Rick Davis on Monday, McCain encouraged Americans to unite around the ideals that connect them rather than focus on divisions. He also pointedly asked Americans to tear down walls rather than build them.

“We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe,” Davis read from McCain’s letter. “We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been.”

In his letter, McCain noted he had lived a “rewarding life,” full of friendships and love, adventure and even at times extraordinary hardship that he wouldn’t trade.

“I have tried to serve our country honorably. I’ve made mistakes, but I hope my love for America will be weighed favorably against them,” McCain’s letter read. “I have often observed that I am the luckiest person on earth. I feel that way even now as I prepare for the end of my life. I have loved my life, all of it. I have had experiences, adventures and friendships enough for 10 satisfying lives, and I am so thankful. Like most people, I have regrets. But I would not trade a day of my life, in good or bad times, for the best day of anyone else’s.”

