NOPD looking for missing 13-year-old N.O. East girl

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 13-year-old New Orleans East girl.

Tequila Turner was last seen on August 24 outside her apartment in the 12300 block of North I-10 Service Road, according to the NOPD.

Turner’s mother believes the teen could be in another apartment in the apartment complex.

Turner was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, green camouflage pants with a black belt, and gold slippers with rhinestones.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tequila Turner is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.