Mom charges $60 an hour to cuddle strangers

One Australian mother can now add entrepreneur to her resume. She’s making nearly $60,000 a year... cuddling with clients!

The 35-year-old spent the last 10 years working as a massage therapist and counselor before adding cuddles to the treatment menu.

For only $60 an hour, you can spoon Jessica O'Neill too.

The mom of 3 says that the hugs help the lonely and those suffering from depression feel loved and valued.

Jessica says that her husband isn’t jealous. He’s very supportive and completely gets it. "Loves what she does and thinks it’s beautiful."

Jessica charges $60-an-hour for “strictly cuddles” while a hug and counseling session will cost you $80.

Clients can also book a “friendship style” coffee plus cuddle session for $110.

Most of her customers are men over the age of 35, with a growing number of middle-aged female clients. Jessica is also seeing an increase in younger men who experience “loneliness and disconnection in the digital age.”

The cuddle connoisseur admits she has had “one or two” awkward experiences but says 99% of her clients are “very well behaved.”

Could you make a living cuddling strangers?

