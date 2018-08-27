Man in wheelchair is now a 610 Stomper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Way to go Jason Homer! He is now officially a 610 Stomper!

The 41-year old Vacherie man auditioned to be a 610 Stomper a few weeks ago. He made it through to the second round of auditions, and then just got word today that he made the all-male dance krewe.

Jason is in a wheelchair. He fell during a work-related accident three and a half years ago.

Being a 610 Stomper for him means that he can show everybody that anybody can accomplish what they want.

This was the first time he auditioned to be a 610 Stomper.

"I want to learn from the 610 Stompers and become a positive role model, for not only people with disabilities, but for everyone," Jason said.

After getting the good news, Jason told WGNO's Kenny Lopez, "I'm so pumped and I haven't stopped shaking. I feel amazing."

We are proud of you Jason and can't wait to see your extraordinary dance moves on the parade route!

Homer said, "I was always one of those guys that stood on the side while everyone else danced until I met my wife. My wife and her friends changed that for me. I wanted to be a 610 Stomper before the accident, but was too scared until now."

