Help catch suspects accused of 3 attacks 20 minutes apart

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is hoping to catch three people who went on a robbery spree last Saturday night. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, all of the attacks happened on August 25. The first, at about 9:20 that night, was in the 5400 block of Lasalle Street. According to police, three teens or young adults approached a woman and used a gun to steal her purse and cell phone. Police say the three tried also to steal her Toyota Tacoma pickup but were unable to get it to start so they ran from the scene.

Minutes later and around the corner in the 2200 block of Octavia Street, police say the same three attackers targeted a man with a scooter. Once again, they used a gun to commit the crime. Police say they stole a 2013 white Yamaha Vino scooter with a Louisiana license plate MC620073.

Surveillance video shows one of the robbers driving the stolen scooter away from the scene while the two remaining suspects run behind it.

Moments later, police say the three committed their third and final crime in the area. They say the remaining two suspects used a gun to force a couple from their 2015 red Toyota Rav4.

All three attacks happened within 20 minutes according to the NOPD.

If you can help catch the 20 minute trio, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 382 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.