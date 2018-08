The worst kept secret in Baton Rouge is no more. Ohio State transfer quarterback Joe Burrow will start for LSU Sunday night against Miami.

And, head coach Ed Orgeron said there’s a chance re-instated cornerback Kristian Fulton will do the same against the Hurricanes.

Here’s our report from WGNO Sports in Baton Rouge.

