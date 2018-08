Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Ever see a candle made out of beef fat? Well, the fine chefs at Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse recently made a candle out of beef fat!

The chefs rendered down the beef fat, added veggies, salt, and garlic and let it set with candle wicks inside. The beef fat is then burnt down.

The beef fat drizzle is then added to the meat for extra flavor.