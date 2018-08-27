$1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Orleans.

The lucky winner matched all five white balls for the drawing on Saturday, August 25, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

The ticket was sold at the Ideal Mart on North Rampart Street and included the numbers 20, 25, 54, 57, and 63.

No tickets were sold that matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, which was 8.

A winning ticket would have brought in an annuity of $70 million and an estimated cash payout of $42.4 million.