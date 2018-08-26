× Police respond to mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE,Fl- The Sheriff’s Office of Jacksonville, Florida said there was a mass shooting with multiple fatalities at a downtown shopping-dining complex on Sunday and urged people to stay far away from the incident.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

qualifying event at the GLHF Game Bar. One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said. The shooting occurred during a for the Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar. One Madden participant, Young Drini, was grazed in the hand and is away from the scene and safe, Complexity said.

On an online stream of the Madden event posted to the website Twitch, several gunshots and the game abruptly stops.

Vic Micolucci with WJXT-TV says “multiple people” were shot at the event, according to his sources. WJXT reports at least four people are dead, but police have not revealed an official number of the dead or injured at this point.

Federal law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation in Jacksonville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is responding to the scene in Jacksonville Landing, a law enforcement source told CNN.The Jacksonville Landing is an open-air marketplace with stores, bars and restaurants in downtown Jacksonville along the St. Johns River.

