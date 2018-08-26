Check out some of Zulu’s 2019 decorated coconuts & umbrellas

NEW ORLEANS-- It was a party in the park! Today the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club hosted its annual Zulu Picnic.
The picnic was held at City Park's Reunion Shelter where there were several activities including a contests for decorated coconuts and umbrellas.
These contests were for Zulu members to show off their artistic abilities and give a little preview of what kind of coconut and umbrella designs you may expect to see for Mardi Gras 2019.
