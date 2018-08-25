Tuned in Wildcats defeat Lutcher, 24-14

The Destrehan Wildcats departed the playoffs in the quarterfinals in 2017. For a proud program, that is much too early.

The Wildcats defeated Lutcher 24-14 in the Lutcher Jamboree Friday Night. Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Here's the game story from FNF reporter Aaron Lee.

After failing to make headway on it’s opening possession, Destrehan (District 7-5A) turned to Georgia-bound senior running back John Emery, who capped a 12-play, 86-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown gallop to put the visiting Wildcats up by 7 over Lutcher (6-4A) following senior kicker Mike Ehrmann’s successful point after eight minutes of play.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder, who verbally committed to the University of Georgia in July, touched the ball eight times in the jamboree-shortened first half (15 minutes) — racking up seven first downs and a score in the process — en route to Destrehan’s 24-14 victory to avenge a two-point jamboree loss to the Bulldogs at Wildcat Stadium last year.

“It’s still a tune-up, but our guys know this is a pre-cursor to the season,” longtime Destrehan head coach Stephen Robicheaux told WGNO prior to the game in St. James Parish. “It’s a polish-up to make sure you’ve got everything straight."

“I thought we looked pretty good in the scrimmage,” he added. “Just kind of build on that momentum and hopefully we can continue to do that. Just hope that you’re sharp and the kids come out and play well.”