Tigers score in last minute, defeat Lakeshore in battle of northshore heavyweights

It was a jamboree that felt like a playoff game.

The Slidell Tigers scored in the last minute to defeat Lakeshore 22-15 Friday night at Lakeshore high school. The Titans reached the Superdome in Class 4A a year ago. Slidell is expecting to make a deep playoff run in 2018. Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tigers head coach Larry Favre was the winning coach call of the week sponsored by Cox Communications. He was asked about expectations for his Tigers in 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Slidell hosts Destrehan next Friday night. Lakeshore is at Fontainebleau.