Rummel senior quarterback Chandler Fields ran 2 yards for a first half touchdown, as the Raiders defeated St Paul’s 7-3 in the Christian Brothers Jamboree Friday night at Hunter Stadium in Covington.

Fields was 3 for 3 passing on the drive, for 46 yards. Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

St Paul's starting quarterback Jack Mashburn did not dress. He is expected to play next Friday night as the Wolves host defending 4A champion Karr.