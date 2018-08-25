× L.A. laugher: Saints score last 36, rout Chargers

After two lackluster preseason efforts, this was more like it.

The Saints scored the last 36 points, on the way to a 36-7 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday night in Carson, California.

The Saints trailed 7-0 late in the first quarter. On fourth and 3, Taysom Hill took the direct snap out of punt formation and ran five yards for a first down. That kept a drive alive, that ended with a 2 yard touchdown run by Alvin Kamara.

All three Saints quarterbacks were effective. Drew Brees, Hill, and Tom Savage combined for 21 completions on 27 attempts. Brees was 7 for 9 for 59 yards and a touchdown in his only preseason action.

In the third quarter, Hill ran 11 yards for a touchdown to break the game open.

Cornerback Marcus Williams returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown.

The Saints, 1-2, host the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night at 7 in the final preseason game for both clubs.