Using fashion to build homes in St Tammany Parish

MANDEVILLE, LA -- Some of the top boutiques in St. Tammany Parish provided the styles for a fundraiser luncheon on Friday in Mandeville.

The money helps cover the costs of building homes for Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West. More specifically, the funds will help the group's Women Build program which brings together women to construct one of the Habitat homes.

The fashion show was called Hammers & Heels. The group's next Women Build house will be purchased by Sandy Payne, a single mother of three.

Payne tells WGNO that she's had to move many times and is looking forward to no longer paying ever-increasing rents, thanks in part to the house and the people who donated their time and money for the fundraiser.

"It's above and beyond anything you can comprehend," Payne said. "Saint Tammany Parish has some wonderful people that are loving on our family. It's a wonderful experience."

The event was held at Maison Lafitte in the Old Mandeville area. It also included a silent auction with additional fashion items like jewelry as well as items for sports fans like an autographed Anthony Davis jersey.

Women Build also plans to host a wall raising event on September 28. Payne hopes to be in the home with her three daughters by Christmas.

