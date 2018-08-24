Tips on how to start college as a freshman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- Starting college can be tough as a freshman. You have to leave home the very first time and worry about making friends and finding your classes. That's why Twist Reporter Adam Bowles went to Loyola University in New Orleans to meet a new student to show us how to survive as a college freshman.

Meet Loyola University freshman, Khayla Gaston. Khayla who hails from Laplace is attending college for the very first time, and is experiencing all of the freshmen challenges.

"I'm so tired of eating hot pockets," Khayla says.

You also have to live with people you don't really know.

"I don't mind it. My only thing is her alarms go off every 5 minutes and I have to force myself to go back to sleep," Cheyenne Taylor says.

But, Khayla came to college to fulfill a lifelong dream. Being a mass communication major, Khayla wants to be a TV star. Before she starts her journey, she needs a good support team.

"I think forgetting or not knowing perhaps that being here means you genuinly have an entire team of people who want you to succeed," It helps to get advice from someone who has also been through it all.

"New Orleans was a whole new place and I didn't know where to start and I think the first thing that I turn to was the bunch of student organizations we have on campus," Calvin says.

Most important of all, stay true to you.

"We all have a lot more in common than you would think, we are all from all over the world learning different things. We can help each other with our goals and aspirations," Khayla says.

Khayla says she is having a great time during her first week of college and she hopes next summer she can get an internship at WGNO to begin her TV career!