National Waffle Day

Celebrate National Waffle Day at Joe's Cafe with 99 cent waffles. The special will be offered all day (while supplies last) at all of the Joe's Cafe locations on Friday, August 24th. You add your favorite topping for a few cents more. They will be celebrating National Waffle Day until midnight at all of their locations except for the Terrytown one. They close at 8pm.

Locations:

Barataria 2691 Barataria Blvd. Marrero, LA 70072 504-309-1547 Open 24/7

Westwego 1020 Westbank Expy. Westwego, LA 70094 504-827-1234 Open 24/7

Causeway 3616 N Causeway Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002 504-301-3400 Open 24/7

Lapalco 5957 Lapalco Blvd. Marrero, LA 70072 504-328-1234 Open 24/7

Terrytown 857 Terry Pkwy. Terrytown, LA 70056 504-265-0234 Daily: 5:00am - 8:00pm



