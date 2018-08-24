Celebrate National Waffle Day at Joe's Cafe with 99 cent waffles. The special will be offered all day (while supplies last) at all of the Joe's Cafe locations on Friday, August 24th. You add your favorite topping for a few cents more. They will be celebrating National Waffle Day until midnight at all of their locations except for the Terrytown one. They close at 8pm.
Locations:
- Barataria
- 2691 Barataria Blvd.
- Marrero, LA 70072
- 504-309-1547
- Open 24/7
- Westwego
- 1020 Westbank Expy.
- Westwego, LA 70094
- 504-827-1234
- Open 24/7
- Causeway
- 3616 N Causeway Blvd.
- Metairie, LA 70002
- 504-301-3400
- Open 24/7
- Lapalco
- 5957 Lapalco Blvd.
- Marrero, LA 70072
- 504-328-1234
- Open 24/7
- Terrytown
- 857 Terry Pkwy.
- Terrytown, LA 70056
- 504-265-0234
- Daily: 5:00am - 8:00pm
