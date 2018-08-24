× Jabba, the Blue-Tongued Skink, Visits from the Audubon Zoo

The Audubon Zoo will be adding two elephants to their new exhibit. The two Asian elephants, Jothi (age 36) and Surapa (age 35), are leaving the Buffalo Zoo and will be joining Audubon’s two elephants Panaya (age 54) and Jean (age 45) later this fall.

“Cool Zoo returns with all its favorite features: the alligator water slide, the spider monkey soaker, water-spitting snakes and shady spots for grown-ups. Back for its fourth year, the lazy river offers Zoo visitors the option to cool down by floating atop an inner tube along a course that measures 750 linear feet in length. Three feet deep and 10 feet wide, the lazy river features two sand beaches and water cannons that can shower visitors as they float by.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

2018 Open Dates:

August 18 – September 3 (Open Weekends Only)

Open Monday, September 3rd in honor of Labor Day

Cool Zoo closes for the season on September 4, 2018

Admission:

$12 non-members / $10 members (includes tax) Cool Zoo admission is an additional purchase to your Zoo ticket and includes Gator Run. Everyone entering Cool Zoo, 2 years and older, must have a wristband including adults supervising children. Purchase Cool Zoo wristbands at the front gate or at the Carousel ticket booth.

POP Wristband: $14 non-members/ $12 members (includes tax) Our best deal! Enjoy all-day, unlimited admission to Cool Zoo, Gator Run, Train rides and Carousel rides with the purchase of the Pay One Price (POP) attractions wristband. Purchase Cool Zoo POP wristbands at the front gate or at the Carousel ticket booth.

Zoo/Cool Zoo Combo Ticket: Adult: $29.95 (plus sales tax)

Child: $24.95 (plus sales tax)

Senior: $26.95 (plus sales tax)

Purchase Zoo/Cool Zoo Combo tickets at the Zoo front gate. Daily Cabana Rentals Include: All day access to semi-private bungalow with two lounge chairs, an ottoman and four complimentary bottles of water. Available on splash pad or sand beach surrounding lazy river

$100 for non-members per cabana full day price

$75 per cabana for members.

Zoo and Cool Zoo admission purchased separately.



Scales and Ales

“Dive into Scales & Ales with Abita beer, wine from open bars, and delicious cuisine from local restaurants. Live entertainment and a unique aquatic atmosphere are highlights of the event as it flows throughout the Aquarium and onto the plaza overlooking the Mississippi River. Your support of Scales & Ales assists the Aquarium’s efforts to fight plastic pollution.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Friday, October 5, 2018

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas 1 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

Times 7:00pm: VIP Early Access 8:00pm-11:00pm: General Admittance

Must be at least 21 years of age to attend Scales & Ales.

Rain or Shine

Tickets: Sponsor Tickets: Jammin’ Jellyfish Sponsor: $4,000 Groovin’ Gator Sponsor: $2,500 Boogie-Down Barracuda Sponsor: $1,000 Member discounts are not available. Patron Tickets: Rockin’ Ray Patron: $500 Parrotfish Patron: $125 Member discounts are not available. General Tickets: Audubon Institute Members: $65 Non-Audubon Institute Members: $75



Boo at the Zoo

“Bring your little ghosts and goblins to Boo at the Zoo! This annual Audubon Zoo extravaganza is a safe, fun-filled Halloween event for children up to age 12, featuring trick-or-treat houses with candy, Ghost Train (which can be scary for children and adults), a haunted house (scary and non-scary), games, entertainment and more. All games and treats, except concessions, are free with admission.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Dates: Friday, October 26 – Sunday, October 28, 2018

Times: Friday & Saturday: 5:00pm – 9:00pm Sunday: 4:00pm – 8:00pm The Zoo will close at 3pm on those days.

Tickets: $20 Children under 12 months of age are admitted for free. Event is held rain or shine. Boo at the Zoo is considered a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital and Audubon Zoo. Should a ticket holder be unable to attend, your purchase should be considered a donation; there will be no refunds nor will tickets be honored on another night or year. Event usually sells out. Be sure to buy your tickets early. Tickets are available online or at any Audubon attraction. Member discount does not apply.

Activities Zombie-themed Ghost Train Ride The Ghost Train line closes at 7:30pm on October 26-27 and at 6:45pm October 28. This allows those already in line to ride the train before it closes for the night. The Ghost Train can be scary for young and old! We recommend a minimum age of 8 years. Monster Maze by a-MAZE-ing returns Scary and non-scary Haunted Mansion Trick-or-Treat Houses for little goblins to stock up on treats Trick or-Treat candy bags are provided to children and are distributed at the entrance to the Trick-or-Treat area. Fun activities and inflatables Special Toddler Area Located in Cool Zoo (no water will be running!) Age-appropriate inflatables Toddler activities Live entertainment on two stages Star Wars characters Audubon Zoo Animal Encounters Animal exhibits are not open but animal presentations are held by the elephant fountain each night. Endangered Species Carousel included in admission Costume and Stroller-wagon decorating contest

Photo Packages Don’t want to bring your camera? Magic Moments can snap your family photo upon entry. Purchase prices vary by package. And much more!



For more information about the Audubon Zoo, please visit their website.

Audubon Zoo

6500 Magazine St.

New Orleans, LA 70118