Humidity comes back over the weekend with rain chances

The run of nice dry weather across the area is coming to an end for the weekend. Dewpoints have been in the upper 60s to low 70s over the past couple of days. Those numbers will start to get back into the mid 70s on Saturday as moisture moves in.

Expect a dry day Friday with quite a bit of sun. More cloud cover on Saturday with the chance of a few showers. Those will be spotty so not a huge deal.

However as more moisture moves in by Sunday rain chances will be a bit more widespread. Be ready for a return to that summer pattern by Sunday with early to mid afternoon storms developing across the area. Still hit or miss, just more of them.

Higher rain chances will continue into early next week as well.