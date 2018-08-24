Hollywood South News with Jabari: New Orleans Film Fest will have more diversity this year!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's a time when filmmakers flock to New Orleans from all over the world. Thousands are expected to attend the 29th Annual New Orleans Film Festival.

The event put on by the New Orleans Film Society will have a greater diversity this tear. With 60% of films by female directors and 54% by directors of color and 80% from either a female director or director of color, the 2018 lineup boasts the most diverse line-up in the festival's history.

After receiving a record number of nearly 6000 film and screenplay submissions for the 2018 festival which is an increase of over 25% from 2017, the festival’s seasoned team of programmers carefully curated a slate of 220 visionary, thought-provoking films that represent a wealth of perspectives.

