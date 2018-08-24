Dying for LSU stuff? Here’s where to go for the ‘big’ sale of a ‘big’ collection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La - Nathan Barlow came all the way from Hammond, Louisiana.

He came to shop for LSU memorabilia. And that includes an LSU casket.

The casket is just one thing that's for sale at the house at 615 Bonabel Boulevard in Metairie where there's a super sale of super fan LSU stuff.

It's why there's a long line of people waiting to get inside the house.

It's the collection of "Big Lee" Martin who lived at the house and died at the house earlier this year.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says you're invited to come on down to the sale.

It's Friday, August 24 from 8 am to 2 pm.

And also Saturday, August 25 from 8 am to 2 pm.