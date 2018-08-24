Coolinary: Pascal’s Manale

NEW ORLEANS -- Known for its BBQ shrimp, Pascal's Manale is an Uptown institution and one of dozens of New Orleans restaurants participating in Coolinary deals for the month of August.

Co-owner Bob DeFelice, Pascal's grandson, says he loves Coolinary because it gives his regulars and non-regulars alike a chance to try something different on the menu.

Coolinary specials include lunch for $20 and dinner for $38.

Here's the Coolinary menu at Pascal's:

Lunch Menu

First Course
choice of

Soup du Jour

Shrimp Cocktail

Second Course
choice of

Shrimp Creole
sautéed shrimp simmered in a rich Creole sauce served with rice

Pasta Bolognese
served with penne pasta

Ravioli Alfredo
mushroom ravioli topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and alfredo sauce

Third Course
choice of

Bread Pudding

$18

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

First Course
choice of

Caprese Salad

Soup du Jour

Second Course
choice of

Crab Cake Alfredo
fresh LA crab cake served with fettuccine topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and alfredo sauce

Veal Oscar
Italian-style baby white veal, topped with crabmeat & hollandaise, served with asparagus

Filet of Fish Pascal
fresh filet of fish, golden-fried and topped with peeled BBQ Shrimp and sauce

Third Course
choice of

Bread Pudding

Caramel Custard

$36