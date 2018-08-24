Coolinary: Pascal’s Manale

NEW ORLEANS -- Known for its BBQ shrimp, Pascal's Manale is an Uptown institution and one of dozens of New Orleans restaurants participating in Coolinary deals for the month of August.
Co-owner Bob DeFelice, Pascal's grandson, says he loves Coolinary because it gives his regulars and non-regulars alike a chance to try something different on the menu.
Coolinary specials include lunch for $20 and dinner for $38.
Here's the Coolinary menu at Pascal's:
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Soup du Jour
Shrimp Cocktail
Second Course
choice of
Shrimp Creole
sautéed shrimp simmered in a rich Creole sauce served with rice
Pasta Bolognese
served with penne pasta
Ravioli Alfredo
mushroom ravioli topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and alfredo sauce
Third Course
choice of
Bread Pudding
$18
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Caprese Salad
Soup du Jour
Second Course
choice of
Crab Cake Alfredo
fresh LA crab cake served with fettuccine topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and alfredo sauce
Veal Oscar
Italian-style baby white veal, topped with crabmeat & hollandaise, served with asparagus
Filet of Fish Pascal
fresh filet of fish, golden-fried and topped with peeled BBQ Shrimp and sauce
Third Course
choice of
Bread Pudding
Caramel Custard
$36